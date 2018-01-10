FM holds meeting to enhance diplomatic side against aggression coalition [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Wednesday held a meeting with heads of departments in the ministry to discuss progress of the ministry works, especially the ongoing US-Saudi aggression war and all-out blockade.



The meeting stressed on the importance of continuing work of the ministry to confront the aggression war on the diplomatic side to seek to end Saudi aggression and lift the all-out blockade.



The minister also discuss means to reach a peaceful, honorable, fair and satisfactory solution for the Yemeni people.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba