آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:59:39م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين بحضور مستشار الرئاسة اللواء خالد باراس وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله عبدالملك العجري.
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
وزير الصناعة يدعو رجال الأعمال للاستثمار في المشاريع الاقتصادية
دعا وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، المستثمرين وأصحاب رأس المال الوطني إلى المزيد من الاستثمار  في المشاريع الاقتصادية.
اختتام بطولة كمال الأجسام التنشيطية بالحديدة
اختتمت اليوم بصالة كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة الحديدة البطولة التنشيطية لكمال الأجسام لأندية المحافظة التي نظمها الأتحاد العام للعبة ضمن فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوم من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in unique attack, artillery shelling
[10/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan 10 (Saba) – Numbers of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries on Wednesday were killed when the army and popular committees carried out an unique attack at their sites in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

The unique operation took place in Bawalea village of northwest Mowaza distrect, causing the death and injury of a number of mercenaries, capturing four of them and destruction of a military vehicle .

In addition, Artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted mercenaries sites in Jarah area and Aros of Sarmain district, inflicted heavy casualties upon their ranks.

Sameera H.-Zak



Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[10/يناير/2018]
لقاء لوجهاء يريم بإب لتعزيز التلاحم في مواجهة العدوان
[10/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بثلاث غارات مزرعة بالتحتيا
[10/يناير/2018]
11 شهيدا وجريحا بغارة لطيران العدوان على سوق شعبي في كتاف بصعدة
[10/يناير/2018]
ارتفاع حصيلة جريمة العدوان في غمر بصعدة إلى شهيدين وثلاثة جرحى
[10/يناير/2018]
