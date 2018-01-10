Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in unique attack, artillery shelling [10/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 10 (Saba) – Numbers of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries on Wednesday were killed when the army and popular committees carried out an unique attack at their sites in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The unique operation took place in Bawalea village of northwest Mowaza distrect, causing the death and injury of a number of mercenaries, capturing four of them and destruction of a military vehicle .



In addition, Artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted mercenaries sites in Jarah area and Aros of Sarmain district, inflicted heavy casualties upon their ranks.



Sameera H.-Zak







