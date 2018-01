Army, committees control strategic Minqap top hill in Lahj [10/يناير/2018]



LAHJ, Jan 10 (Saba) – Heroes of the army and popular forces on Wednesday carried out a large-scale attack on US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries sites, and taking control of the strategic Minqab top hill at Karsh in Lahj province, a military told Saba.



Numbers of mercenaries were killed and injured in the attack, the official added.





