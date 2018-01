Army targets, burns armored vehicle in Lahj [10/يناير/2018] LAHJ, Jan. 10 Saba) - A missile force of the army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted and burnt an armored vehicle in Lahj province.



The official said that the burnt vehicle was hit by a guided missile at the back of al-Mahroqat Hill in the province.



meanwhile, the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings Mujama'a al-Suqyah area in Kahbob in Lahj, the official said.



