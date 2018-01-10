Army kills two Saudi soldiers in Najran [10/يناير/2018] NAJRAN, Jan. 10 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular forces killed on Tuesday two Saudi soldiers in Najran region, a military official told Saba.



The official said that the two soldiers were shot dead by the army and popular forces at al-Shabakah site.



The official said that the artillery of the army and popular forces bombed the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries in Najran and Aser region.



The artillery targeted Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries at Sabahtal site, al-Hadad camp, al-Hajeb site, and Qulat Hasan area in al-Rabu'ah in Aser, he said.



The artillery caused the enemy huge losses, the official added.



In addition, the artillery of the army and popular forces bombed Saudi soldiers west of al-Kharoq Saudi site.



