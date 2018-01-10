Update: Casualties from Saudi airstrikes on Teshdan, Saada rise to 5 [10/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 10 (Saba) – The casualties toll from the three US-Saudi aggression airstrikes in Ghamer district of Saada province on Wednesday rose to four child and woman, a security official told Saba



The strikes killed two children, injured wo others and a woman, destroyed two residents' houses.



The security official strongly condemned the air attack on women and children as Yemen always stresses that such war crimes will not pass without punishment.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba