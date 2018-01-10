ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:59:39م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين بحضور مستشار الرئاسة اللواء خالد باراس وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله عبدالملك العجري.
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
وزير الصناعة يدعو رجال الأعمال للاستثمار في المشاريع الاقتصادية
دعا وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، المستثمرين وأصحاب رأس المال الوطني إلى المزيد من الاستثمار  في المشاريع الاقتصادية.
اختتام بطولة كمال الأجسام التنشيطية بالحديدة
اختتمت اليوم بصالة كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة الحديدة البطولة التنشيطية لكمال الأجسام لأندية المحافظة التي نظمها الأتحاد العام للعبة ضمن فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوم من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Update: Casualties from Saudi airstrikes on Teshdan, Saada rise to 5
[10/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 10 (Saba) – The casualties toll from the three US-Saudi aggression airstrikes in Ghamer district of Saada province on Wednesday rose to four child and woman, a security official told Saba

The strikes killed two children, injured wo others and a woman, destroyed two residents' houses.

The security official strongly condemned the air attack on  women and children as Yemen always stresses that such war crimes will not pass without punishment.

Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
