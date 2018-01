2 child, woman injured in airstrikes on Yemen Saada [10/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 10 (Saba) – At least two child and woman injured at an initial toll on Wednesday in three US-Saudi air strikes on Ghamer border district of Saada province, a security told Saba.



The air strikes hit resident's houses in Teshdan area.



Sameera H.-Zak

saba