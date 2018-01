10 civilians died in US-Saudi airstrike on Saada [10/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 10 (Saba) – At least 10 civilians were killed and another one wounded at an initial toll on Wednesday in a US-Saudi air strike on a popular Souk in Kutaf district of Saada province, an official told Saba.



The official condemned the continuation of shameful international silence towards horrific war crimes are being committed by Saudi-led aggression coalition against the citizens.



