President visits Studies and Scientific Research Centre [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad paid a visit on Wednesday to Studies and Scientific Research Centre.



During the visit which attended by the head of the center, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Maqaleh, the president briefed on the works of the center in various specializations, especially economic, cultural and intellectual studies.



Mr. President directed to support the center for knowing its requirements for continuing its research role in various sciences and knowledge.



AA

Saba