3 killed, 3 child injured in airstrikes on Yemen Saada [10/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 10 (Saba) – Three civilians on Wednesday were killed (including two child) and three child were injured in US-Saudi aggression airstrikes on Saada province, a security official told Saba.



Two child were killed and three others child and man were injured when the warplane launched an strike on civilians house in Mahjar area of Baqem district.



Meanwhile , a civilian were killed when Saudi border guards forces fired at him in Shada district.

Also, artillery and missile force of the enemy shelled Ghoor area in Ghamer district.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba