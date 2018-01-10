Anti-Human Trafficking Law was issued [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – A Law No. (1) for 2018 was issued on Wednesday on combating

human trafficking.



The law includes (45) articles, divided into seven chapters, including

defining the related crimes and penalties.



Meanwhile, another Law No. (2) for 2018 was issued on Wednesday,

approving the documents of the twenty-fifth conference of the Postal

Union held in Doha 2012.



The final articles of both laws stated to come into force as of the

date of their issuance, and that both laws should be published in the

official gazette.





AA

Saba