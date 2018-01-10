|
Anti-Human Trafficking Law was issued
[10/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – A Law No. (1) for 2018 was issued on Wednesday on combating
human trafficking.
The law includes (45) articles, divided into seven chapters, including
defining the related crimes and penalties.
Meanwhile, another Law No. (2) for 2018 was issued on Wednesday,
approving the documents of the twenty-fifth conference of the Postal
Union held in Doha 2012.
The final articles of both laws stated to come into force as of the
date of their issuance, and that both laws should be published in the
official gazette.
AA
Saba