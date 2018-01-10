Report: 12 Yemeni civilians killed in series of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen over Tuesday [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have conducted dozens of airstrikes and missile attacks onYemeni provinces, killing 12 civilians, over the past 24 hours, according to reports received Saba news agency on Wednesday.



In southwestern province of Taiz , 12 civilians were killed when the warplanes hit trucks loaded with coal at al- Najeeba regular road in Hais district.



In central province of Marib, an air strikes hit Serwah district.



In province of Hajjah, some 127km north of Sanaa, the fighter jets launched nine strikes on Medi and Haradh districts.

Meanwhile, In the northern province of Saada, artillery and missile force of the enemy shelled several area of Munabeh and Razeh districts, causing damage to houses and farms.









Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

