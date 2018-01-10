ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:07:30م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين بحضور مستشار الرئاسة اللواء خالد باراس وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله عبدالملك العجري.
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
وزير الصناعة يدعو رجال الأعمال للاستثمار في المشاريع الاقتصادية
دعا وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، المستثمرين وأصحاب رأس المال الوطني إلى المزيد من الاستثمار  في المشاريع الاقتصادية.
اختتام بطولة كمال الأجسام التنشيطية بالحديدة
اختتمت اليوم بصالة كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة الحديدة البطولة التنشيطية لكمال الأجسام لأندية المحافظة التي نظمها الأتحاد العام للعبة ضمن فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوم من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Reports
Report: 12 Yemeni civilians killed in series of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen over Tuesday
[10/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have conducted dozens of airstrikes and missile attacks onYemeni provinces, killing 12 civilians, over the past 24 hours, according to reports received Saba news agency on Wednesday.

In southwestern province of Taiz , 12 civilians were killed when the warplanes hit trucks loaded with coal at al- Najeeba regular road in Hais district.

In central province of Marib, an air strikes hit Serwah district.

In province of Hajjah, some 127km north of Sanaa, the fighter jets launched nine strikes on Medi and Haradh districts.
Meanwhile, In the northern province of Saada, artillery and missile force of the enemy shelled several area of Munabeh and Razeh districts, causing damage to houses and farms.




Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
