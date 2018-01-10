President meets presidential advisor Khalid Baras [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad on Wednesday met with a presidential advisor, Major-General Khalid Baras.



At the meeting, the president discussed with his advisor the difficult and extraordinary circumstances on the national scene because of the Saudi aggression war and all-out siege.



The meeting reviewed the worsening situations practiced by the UAE occupation authorities in southern provinces, noting to the role of the southern provinces' people to face the forces of invasion and occupation.



Mr. president, in the meeting, called on the people of the southern provinces to the necessity to enhance the community awareness among them to overcome the Saudi-led aggression coalition's plans, which aims to control over the wealth of the Yemeni people.





