آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:07:30م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم نخبة من المثقفين والمفكرين اليمنيين بحضور مستشار الرئاسة اللواء خالد باراس وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله عبدالملك العجري.
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
وزير الصناعة يدعو رجال الأعمال للاستثمار في المشاريع الاقتصادية
دعا وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، المستثمرين وأصحاب رأس المال الوطني إلى المزيد من الاستثمار  في المشاريع الاقتصادية.
اختتام بطولة كمال الأجسام التنشيطية بالحديدة
اختتمت اليوم بصالة كلية التربية الرياضية بجامعة الحديدة البطولة التنشيطية لكمال الأجسام لأندية المحافظة التي نظمها الأتحاد العام للعبة ضمن فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوم من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets presidential advisor Khalid Baras
[10/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad on Wednesday met with a presidential advisor, Major-General Khalid Baras.

At the meeting, the president discussed with his advisor the difficult and extraordinary circumstances on the national scene because of the Saudi aggression war and all-out siege.

The meeting reviewed the worsening situations practiced by the UAE occupation authorities in southern provinces, noting to the role of the southern provinces' people to face the forces of invasion and occupation.

Mr. president, in the meeting, called on the people of the southern provinces to the necessity to enhance the community awareness among them to overcome the Saudi-led aggression coalition's plans, which aims to control over the wealth of the Yemeni people.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[10/يناير/2018]
[10/يناير/2018]
[10/يناير/2018]
[10/يناير/2018]
[09/يناير/2018]
