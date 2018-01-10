Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [10/يناير/2018]



JIZAN, Jan. 10 (Saba) - A number of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries were killed on Wednesday and others were injured in separate operations of the army and popular forces in Jizan, a military official told Saba.



The official said units of the army and popular forces carried out an attack on al-Shabaka site in al-Khuba area, killing and injuring a number of Saudi soldiers.



The sniper unit of the army and popular forces gunned down three Saudi soldiers in al-Dukhan Mountain in Jizan region, the military official added.



BA



Saba