Artillery shells gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [10/يناير/2018]

MARIB, Jan 10 (Saba) – Artillery of the army and popular forces fired overnight gatherings of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries in several areas of Marib province, a military told Saba on Wednesday.



The gatherings were shelled in Fatem mountain of Hareb-Nehm, Tabab-Sood in Dhaiq valley, and in Najd-aletaq of Serwah district, causing direct casualties.









Sameera H.-Zak



Saba