Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in Nehm [10/يناير/2018]



SANA’A, Jan. 10 (Saba) – The heroes of the army and popular forces carried out an attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in al-Majawha area in Nehm district of Sana’a province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said the mercenaries sustained losses in lives and gear in a successful attack of the army and popular forces in Aida area in al-Majawha.



BA

Saba