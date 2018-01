Military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries destroyed in Taiz [10/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan. 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed on Wednesday a military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Moza’ front in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The army and popular forces targeted the military vehicle, while it was carrying about 15 mercenaries in Moza’ front, the official made it clear.



BA



Saba