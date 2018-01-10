|
Army targets Saudi military sites
NAJRAN, Jun 10 (Saba) –Artillery force of the army and popular committees shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings and sites in border provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday .
In Najran, the shelling targeted the sites of Shabka, Naeel hilltop and Bawabat Silah, Abasah, Ramleya off Al-Khadhra crossing point and Talah site.
In Jizan, the artillery targeted the enemy gatherings in Moatan site .
In Asir, the artillery shelled mercenaries' gatherings in front of Alab crossing.
