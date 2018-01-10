Premier holds meeting on economic situation [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdelaziz bin Habtor held a meeting with members of the cabinet to discuss economic and financial situations amid the ongoing US-Saudi aggression war and all-out blockade.



Member of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mushat attended the meeting, which took place on Tuesday.



The meeting approved a package of sets and legal procedures to tackle the problems and find means to develop revenues to help improve the economic situation.



Sameera H.-Zak

saba