Premier holds meeting on economic situation
[10/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdelaziz bin Habtor held a meeting with members of the cabinet to discuss economic and financial situations amid the ongoing US-Saudi aggression war and all-out blockade.
Member of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mushat attended the meeting, which took place on Tuesday.
The meeting approved a package of sets and legal procedures to tackle the problems and find means to develop revenues to help improve the economic situation.
Sameera H.-Zak
saba