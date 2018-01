32 US-Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Sanaa, dropping cluster bombs [10/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Wednesday launched 32 strikes on the capital Sanaa, dropping cluster bombs, a security official told Saba.



The airstrikes targeted Dhula-Hamdan area west of the capital Sanaa, causing huge damage to residents' houses and farms.



The enemy planes are continuing to fly over the capital as they break the sound barrier.





Zak

saba