آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:15:27ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة ومحافظ صنعاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الأخ يحيى علي الراعي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود عباد ومحافظ صنعاء حنين قطينة .
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
مصرع تسعة مرتزقة بعمليات قنص بجبهات صرواح والجوف وشبوة
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
وزير المياه والبيئة يلتقي منسق المجلس النرويجي بالحديدة
وزير المياه والبيئة يدشن ويتفقد عدد من المشاريع بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen introduces new surface-to-air missile system to battlefield
[10/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – The Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new locally developed system of surface-to-air missile system to the battlefield, in a statement received by Saba.

The new missile system has already downed Tornado combat aircraft of enemy Saudi-led aggression coalition while it was flying over Saada province and hit another enemy F-15 plane over the capital Sanaa.

Despite that the Yemeni Air Defense unit has been targeted in attempts to get it out of service, the unit has regained its capabilities gradually and it became now able to attack enemy aerial weapons," read the statement.

The Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense Unit vowed to keep developing the air defense arsenal to devend the homeland against any foreign aggression, the statement



Sameera H.-Zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
