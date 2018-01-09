Yemen introduces new surface-to-air missile system to battlefield [10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – The Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new locally developed system of surface-to-air missile system to the battlefield, in a statement received by Saba.



The new missile system has already downed Tornado combat aircraft of enemy Saudi-led aggression coalition while it was flying over Saada province and hit another enemy F-15 plane over the capital Sanaa.



Despite that the Yemeni Air Defense unit has been targeted in attempts to get it out of service, the unit has regained its capabilities gradually and it became now able to attack enemy aerial weapons," read the statement.



The Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense Unit vowed to keep developing the air defense arsenal to devend the homeland against any foreign aggression, the statement







Sameera H.-Zak

