Missile, artillery shelling target Saudi soldiers gatherings in Jizan [10/يناير/2018]



JIZAN, Jan 10 (Saba) – Artillery and missile force of the army and popular committees shelled Saudi soldiers gatherings and military vehicles overnight in several sites of border province of Jizan, a military told Saba on Wednesday.



Katyusha rockets was shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in Mokhail camp of Arda sector.



In addition, artillery shelling targeted Saudi soldiers gatherings and their military vehicles in Ghawiah site, Qiwa village as well as east of Shabakah site, Shurfa and Makhroq sites.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba