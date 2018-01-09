Yemen warns to cut off Red Sea lane if Saudi aggression continues [10/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – Yemen’s President of the Supreme Political Council warned that the Yemeni army will cut off the Red Sea international shipping route if the Saudi-led aggression continues.



“We will cut off the international shipping route in the Red Sea if the Saudi-led aggression coalition will not stop attacks against the port city of Al-Hodeidah,” President Saleh al-Sammad said during a meeting with visiting UN deputy envoy, Maeen Sharim.



The warning of cutting off the Red Sea shipping lane is a deterrent measure to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition that could have international economic consequences.



“Yemen is ready for peace talks if the Saudi aggression stopped,” the president said.



Meanwhile, the UN deputy envoy stressed that “the solution must be consensual and based on partnership.”



Sameera H.-zak

saba