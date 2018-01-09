ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:15:27ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة ومحافظ صنعاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الأخ يحيى علي الراعي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود عباد ومحافظ صنعاء حنين قطينة .
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
مصرع تسعة مرتزقة بعمليات قنص بجبهات صرواح والجوف وشبوة
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
وزير المياه والبيئة يلتقي منسق المجلس النرويجي بالحديدة
وزير المياه والبيئة يدشن ويتفقد عدد من المشاريع بالحديدة
Yemen warns to cut off Red Sea lane if Saudi aggression continues
[10/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 10 (Saba) – Yemen’s President of the Supreme Political Council warned that the Yemeni army will cut off the Red Sea international shipping route if the Saudi-led aggression continues.

“We will cut off the international shipping route in the Red Sea if the Saudi-led aggression coalition will not stop attacks against the port city of Al-Hodeidah,” President Saleh al-Sammad said during a meeting with visiting UN deputy envoy, Maeen Sharim.

The warning of cutting off the Red Sea shipping lane is a deterrent measure to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition that could have international economic consequences.

“Yemen is ready for peace talks if the Saudi aggression stopped,” the president said.

Meanwhile, the UN deputy envoy stressed that “the solution must be consensual and based on partnership.”

Sameera H.-zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[09/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على حرض وميدي
[09/يناير/2018]
مكتب الأوقاف صنعاء يدين تدمير العدوان لمسجد بمديرية نهم
[09/يناير/2018]
وزارة الثروة السمكية تدين استهداف العدوان لميناء الخوبة
[09/يناير/2018]
استشهاد 12 مواطنا بغارات استهدف سيارات بطريق النجيبة- حيس بتعز
[09/يناير/2018]
