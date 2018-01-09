Report: 5 civilians killed, others wounded in 30 airstrikes on Monday [09/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 9 (Saba) – Five civilians were killed and others injured, including a woman, when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched over than thirty strikes over the last day on six provinces, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



In Saada province, a woman were seriously injured by Saudi artillery and missiles shelling in Razih border district.



Also in Saada province, three civilians were wounded when the aggression warplanes launched two strikes on Saada city.



In addition, the warplanes waged one strike on Mothab area of Safraa district, another one on Qad area in Razih border district, and one strike hit civilian’s house in Baqem district.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Five employees were killed when the Saudi warplanes launched strikes on Fishery Wealth office in Khubah port of Luhaia district.



In Nehm district, some 50 km north of capital Sanaa, the warplanes launched four strikes, injuring a civilian.



The strikes hit mosque, and residents’ houses and farms.



In Marib province, the aggression fighter launched a strike on Serwah district.



In northern province of Jawf, a woman shot dead by snipers of aggression mercenaries in Matun district.



In Hajjah province, the aggression warplanes waged 11 strikes on Haradh and Medi district.



Writing by Sameera Al-mahdi, Editing by Zak

