آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:15:27ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة ومحافظ صنعاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الأخ يحيى علي الراعي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود عباد ومحافظ صنعاء حنين قطينة .
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
مصرع تسعة مرتزقة بعمليات قنص بجبهات صرواح والجوف وشبوة
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
وزير المياه والبيئة يلتقي منسق المجلس النرويجي بالحديدة
وزير المياه والبيئة يدشن ويتفقد عدد من المشاريع بالحديدة
Report: 5 civilians killed, others wounded in 30 airstrikes on Monday
[09/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 9 (Saba) – Five civilians were killed and others injured, including a woman, when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched over than thirty strikes over the last day on six provinces, an official told Saba on Tuesday.

In Saada province, a woman were seriously injured by Saudi artillery and missiles shelling in Razih border district.

Also in Saada province, three civilians were wounded when the aggression warplanes launched two strikes on Saada city.

In addition, the warplanes waged one strike on Mothab area of Safraa district, another one on Qad area in Razih border district, and one strike hit civilian’s house in Baqem district.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Five employees were killed when the Saudi warplanes launched strikes on Fishery Wealth office in Khubah port of Luhaia district.

In Nehm district, some 50 km north of capital Sanaa, the warplanes launched four strikes, injuring a civilian.

The strikes hit mosque, and residents’ houses and farms.

In Marib province, the aggression fighter launched a strike on Serwah district.

In northern province of Jawf, a woman shot dead by snipers of aggression mercenaries in Matun district.

In Hajjah province, the aggression warplanes waged 11 strikes on Haradh and Medi district.

Writing by Sameera Al-mahdi, Editing by Zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي يستهدف مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[09/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على حرض وميدي
[09/يناير/2018]
مكتب الأوقاف صنعاء يدين تدمير العدوان لمسجد بمديرية نهم
[09/يناير/2018]
وزارة الثروة السمكية تدين استهداف العدوان لميناء الخوبة
[09/يناير/2018]
استشهاد 12 مواطنا بغارات استهدف سيارات بطريق النجيبة- حيس بتعز
[09/يناير/2018]
