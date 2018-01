Army kills mercenaries in Baidha [09/يناير/2018]

BAIDHA, Jan. 09 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Tuesday repelled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to move towards al-Dhahra zone in al-Qaraisha district in Baidha province.





A military official told Saba that a number of the paid mercenaries were killed and injured in the move attempt towards Sabla Bahran area in the district.



