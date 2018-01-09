Army kills, targets mercenaries in Taiz [09/يناير/2018] TAIZ, Jan. 09 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Tuesday in Dhubab district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The official said the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Haraiqah village, and behind al-Shabakah Mount in the district.



The official confirmed that a number of the paid-mercenaries were killed or injured in the attack by the army and popular forces.



The official also affirmed that a number of the paid-mercenaries' military vehicles escaped.



Another Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings were killed or injured in an explosive device bombing in al-Maamoq village in al-Selw district in Taiz.



HA



Saba