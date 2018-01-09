ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 10 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:15:27ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة ومحافظ صنعاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الأخ يحيى علي الراعي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود عباد ومحافظ صنعاء حنين قطينة .
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army breaks Saudi mercenaries infiltration attempt in Lahj
[09/يناير/2018]

LAHJ, Jan 9 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and popular forces repelled an infiltration attempt by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries in al-Khadhra hill and al-Hamam mountain at al-Qabita district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The army then carried out a counter-offensive operation against the enemy, securing the hill and inflicting heavy casualties upon the enemy, said the official.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries east of Kahbob in the province.

EMAN/zak

saba
