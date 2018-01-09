Army breaks Saudi mercenaries infiltration attempt in Lahj [09/يناير/2018]



LAHJ, Jan 9 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and popular forces repelled an infiltration attempt by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries in al-Khadhra hill and al-Hamam mountain at al-Qabita district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The army then carried out a counter-offensive operation against the enemy, securing the hill and inflicting heavy casualties upon the enemy, said the official.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries east of Kahbob in the province.



