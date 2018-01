Urgent: 12 Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi airstrikes on Taiz [09/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 9 (Saba) - 12 civilians were killed on Tuesday when the US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit trucks loaded with coal at al- Najeeba regular road in Hais district of Taiz province, an official told Saba.







