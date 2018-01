209 prisoners involved in December sedition released [09/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 9 (Saba) – A total of 209 prisoners who had been arrested during December sedition were released on Monday following an amnesty decree issued by President Saleh al-Sammad, an interior ministry official told Saba.



179 prisoners were released from Sanaa and the others from Amran province.





Sameera H.-Zak

