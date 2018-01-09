FM meets Deputy UN envoy [09/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 9 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met with UN deputy envoy Moin Shreim here in the capital Sanaa.



During the meeting, Sharaf reviewed the developments of the aggression against the Republic of Yemen in political, military, economic and social aspects.



The minister stressed that there is no military solution to the aggression against Yemen, even if the aggression countries escalate their war.



"Despite the ongoing aggression and escalation on several fronts, Yemen will remain steadfast and will overcome all bets," Sharaf said.



He also reiterated Yemen's support to all peace efforts by the United Nations and the international community.





Mona M./zak



Saba