آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:55:26م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة ومحافظ صنعاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الأخ يحيى علي الراعي رئيس مجلس النواب ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود عباد ومحافظ صنعاء حنين قطينة .
الدفاع الجوي السوري يتصدي لهجمات إسرائيلية بالصواريخ
أعلن الجيش العربي السوري أن وسائط الدفاع الجوي تصدت فجر اليوم لـ3 اعتداءات متتالية لكيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وأسقطت عددا من الصواريخ وأصابت إحدى طائراته.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
FM meets Deputy UN envoy
[09/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 9 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met with UN deputy envoy Moin Shreim here in the capital Sanaa.

During the meeting, Sharaf reviewed the developments of the aggression against the Republic of Yemen in political, military, economic and social aspects.

The minister stressed that there is no military solution to the aggression against Yemen, even if the aggression countries escalate their war.

"Despite the ongoing aggression and escalation on several fronts, Yemen will remain steadfast and will overcome all bets," Sharaf said.

He also reiterated Yemen's support to all peace efforts by the United Nations and the international community.


مكتب الأوقاف صنعاء يدين تدمير العدوان لمسجد بمديرية نهم
وزارة الثروة السمكية تدين استهداف العدوان لميناء الخوبة
استشهاد 12 مواطنا بغارات استهدف سيارات بطريق النجيبة- حيس بتعز
استشهاد خمسة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين في 30 غارة للعدوان
إستشهاد خمسة موطنين باستهداف طيران العدوان ميناء الخوبة بالحديدة
