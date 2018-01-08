ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:49:03م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي.
وزارة الوحدة في كوريا الجنوبية : المحادثات رفيعة المستوى بين الكوريتين ستبدأ غداً
أعلنت وزارة الوحدة في كوريا الجنوبية اليوم الاثنين عن بدء المحادثات رفيعة المستوى بين الكوريتين بعقد جلسة عامة في الساعة العاشرة صباح غدٍ الثلاثاء.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Woman injured in Saudi shelling in Saada
[08/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 8 (Saba) – A women was seriously wounded on Monday when the artillery and missile force of the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted Saada province, a security official told Saba.

The enemy artillery shelling targeted several areas of Razeh district.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched a raid on Qud area in Razeh district, and another airstrike on a civilian's house in Baqem district, causing its destruction.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد خمسة موطنين باستهداف طيران العدوان ميناء الخوبة بالحديدة
[08/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة ميناء الخوبة بالحديدة
[08/يناير/2018]
