Woman injured in Saudi shelling in Saada [08/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 8 (Saba) – A women was seriously wounded on Monday when the artillery and missile force of the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The enemy artillery shelling targeted several areas of Razeh district.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched a raid on Qud area in Razeh district, and another airstrike on a civilian's house in Baqem district, causing its destruction.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba