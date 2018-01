11 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Haradh, Medi [08/يناير/2018]

HAJJAH, Jan 8 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched eleven air strikes on Hajjah province overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The air strikes targeted Haradh and Medi districts.



