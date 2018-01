Army shells Saudi soldiers’ gatherings in Asir [08/يناير/2018]

ASIR, Jan 8 (Saba) - Artillery force of the army and popular committees on Monday shelled Saudi soldiers gatherings in the border province of Asir, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling targeted Majaza and Sebahtal sites, causing direct casualties in enemy ranks and its equipment.





Sameera H.-Zak

