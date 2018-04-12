ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 12 - أبريل - 2018 الساعة 11:11:05ص
غارات لسلاح الجو المسيّر وصواريخ باليستية تستهدف وزارة الدفاع وأهدافاً سعودية متعددة
شن سلاح الجو المسير غارات جوية ، و أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صواريخ باليستية على وزارة الدفاع بالرياض وأهداف سعودية متعددة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
كارتر يحذر من تداعيات أي عمل عسكري أمريكي ضد سورية وروسيا
حذر الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق جيمي كارتر إدارة دونالد ترامب من تداعيات أي عمل عسكري ضد سورية وروسيا أو كوريا الديمقراطية ومن مغبة خروج الوضع عن السيطرة بما يهدد البشرية جمعاء.
وصول باخرة تحمل ألفين و900 طن من الغاز المنزلي لميناء الحديدة
وصلت إلى ميناء الحديدة الباخرة (Cahyes ) تحمل ألفين و900 طن من الغاز المنزلي.
الريال يعبر لنصف نهائي الأبطال رغم الخسارة بثلاثية من يوفنتوس
تأهل فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، بالرغم من الخسارة من يوفنتوس الإيطالي بثلاثة أهداف لهدف في إياب ربع نهائي "تشامبيونز ليج" التي أقيمت مساء امس في ملعب "سانتياجو برنابيو".
استقالة مساعدة مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي
موسكو: المماطلة بإرسال خبراء منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية إلى دوما غير مقبول
مستشارة الرئاسة السورية: لا نرغب بالحروب لكننا لا نخشاها ومستعدون لها
الأحوال المدنية بالأمانة يصدر أكثر من 29 ألف وثيقة خلال الربع الأول
Attack, artillery shelling target mercenaries in Taiz
[08/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan 8 (Saba) - The army and the popular committees carried out on Monday an offensive operation at sites of US-baked Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

The attack took place in east of Khaled camp and west Moazea district, inflicted the Saudi-paid mercenaries heavy casualties.

In addition, artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Hariqiah, Tabat- Saimen, and east of Imam camp in the Thubab district.


Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
طيران العدوان يواصل جرائمه بحق الأطفال والنساء
[12/أبريل/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[11/أبريل/2018]
العثور على طفلة بين أنقاض منزل أسرتها بعد ثلاثة أيام على استهدافه بتعز
[11/أبريل/2018]
وقفة طلابية بمديرية الجبين في ريمة تندد باستمرار جرائم العدوان
[11/أبريل/2018]
قبائل الحيمة الداخلية تعلن النفير العام استجابة للنكف القبلي التهامي
[11/أبريل/2018]
