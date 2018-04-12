Attack, artillery shelling target mercenaries in Taiz [08/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 8 (Saba) - The army and the popular committees carried out on Monday an offensive operation at sites of US-baked Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The attack took place in east of Khaled camp and west Moazea district, inflicted the Saudi-paid mercenaries heavy casualties.



In addition, artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Hariqiah, Tabat- Saimen, and east of Imam camp in the Thubab district.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba