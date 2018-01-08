ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:49:03م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم نائب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي.
وزارة الوحدة في كوريا الجنوبية : المحادثات رفيعة المستوى بين الكوريتين ستبدأ غداً
أعلنت وزارة الوحدة في كوريا الجنوبية اليوم الاثنين عن بدء المحادثات رفيعة المستوى بين الكوريتين بعقد جلسة عامة في الساعة العاشرة صباح غدٍ الثلاثاء.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen
[08/يناير/2018] SANA'A, Jan. 8 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Monday met with the Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen Moin Shreim, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed the situation on the national scene in light of continuing aggression and blockade against Yemen, and the efforts of the United Nations in the humanitarian aspects so as to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people

The meeting also reviewed the detainees case in light of Sana'a recent events and the operation release for many of those who participated in these events.

The President considered the meeting with the UN official is a good sign in order to brief him what are happening in Yemen as being it is regarded the most suffering and humanitarian disaster happened in the history of mankind.

He pointed out that there is a great contradiction in the international attitudes towards Yemen that dropped many masks.

Al-Sammad stressed that the meeting was an opportunity to convey the voice of the Yemeni people through the UN official to the international community.

"The position that you had heard from us in Geneva is the position you had heard in Kuwait and Muscat, is the position you will hear today,'' al-Sammad said, adding after a thousand year you will heard the same position even If we were besieged by the enemies, and even if we do not have only one meter or a district in the Republic because we have one project and case. He further said it is the same position that you had heard from us in Aden and Hadramout provinces and all over the country.

Al-Sammad said that the Yemeni people are ready with the utmost understanding for peace and extend their hands for peace.

The president talked about the strange silence of the UN envoy Esmail Ould Cheikh in light of the escalation of the aggression that kills and injures many civilians across Yemen.

He stressed that the Yemeni people are losing confidence in the credibility of the United Nations and its role in addressing and resolving the Yemeni crisis.

The president pointed out that any partial plans related to Hodeidah are wasting time and solutions.

He confirmed that good signs should be proved by lifting the siege and opening Sana'a airport International and stopping air strikes against Yemen.

The president praised the humanitarian role of the United Nations in delivering assistance to Yemen.

HA

Saba
