Report: Coalition conducts series of air, missile attacks on Yemen over Sunday [08/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition forces have conducted dozens of air and missile attacks on several Yemeni cities over the past 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba news agency on Monday.



In the northern province of Saada, two children were injured in missile attack from Saudi aggression forces that targeted Hofrah popular market in Munabeh district and several areas in nearby Razeh district.



Also in Saada, an airstrike destroyed a poultry farm in Dammaj village of Safra district, while other airstrikes struck Malahedh area of Dhaher district.



In the northeast province of Jawf, the aggression fighter jets waged a strike on Yatmah area of Khub-Wa-Shaaf district.



In central province of Marib, two air strikes hit Serwah district.



In the northwest province of Hajjah, the Saudi-led warplanes launched 12 strikes on Haradh and Medi districts, one of the strikes destroyed a citizen's farm in Afsar area of Kuhlan al-Sharaf district.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the warplanes bombed a naval base in Ras kuthaib area three times.



In the border province of Asir, the Saudi aggression warplanes conducted five strikes on Majazah area.







Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba