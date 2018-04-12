ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 12 - أبريل - 2018 الساعة 11:11:05ص
غارات لسلاح الجو المسيّر وصواريخ باليستية تستهدف وزارة الدفاع وأهدافاً سعودية متعددة
شن سلاح الجو المسير غارات جوية ، و أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صواريخ باليستية على وزارة الدفاع بالرياض وأهداف سعودية متعددة خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
كارتر يحذر من تداعيات أي عمل عسكري أمريكي ضد سورية وروسيا
حذر الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق جيمي كارتر إدارة دونالد ترامب من تداعيات أي عمل عسكري ضد سورية وروسيا أو كوريا الديمقراطية ومن مغبة خروج الوضع عن السيطرة بما يهدد البشرية جمعاء.
وصول باخرة تحمل ألفين و900 طن من الغاز المنزلي لميناء الحديدة
وصلت إلى ميناء الحديدة الباخرة (Cahyes ) تحمل ألفين و900 طن من الغاز المنزلي.
الريال يعبر لنصف نهائي الأبطال رغم الخسارة بثلاثية من يوفنتوس
تأهل فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، بالرغم من الخسارة من يوفنتوس الإيطالي بثلاثة أهداف لهدف في إياب ربع نهائي "تشامبيونز ليج" التي أقيمت مساء امس في ملعب "سانتياجو برنابيو".
آخر الأخبار:
استقالة مساعدة مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي
موسكو: المماطلة بإرسال خبراء منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية إلى دوما غير مقبول
مستشارة الرئاسة السورية: لا نرغب بالحروب لكننا لا نخشاها ومستعدون لها
الأحوال المدنية بالأمانة يصدر أكثر من 29 ألف وثيقة خلال الربع الأول
  Reports
Report: Coalition conducts series of air, missile attacks on Yemen over Sunday
[08/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition forces have conducted dozens of air and missile attacks on several Yemeni cities over the past 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba news agency on Monday.

In the northern province of Saada, two children were injured in missile attack from Saudi aggression forces that targeted Hofrah popular market in Munabeh district and several areas in nearby Razeh district.

Also in Saada, an airstrike destroyed a poultry farm in Dammaj village of Safra district, while other airstrikes struck Malahedh area of Dhaher district.

In the northeast province of Jawf, the aggression fighter jets waged a strike on Yatmah area of Khub-Wa-Shaaf district.

In central province of Marib, two air strikes hit Serwah district.

In the northwest province of Hajjah, the Saudi-led warplanes launched 12 strikes on Haradh and Medi districts, one of the strikes destroyed a citizen's farm in Afsar area of Kuhlan al-Sharaf district.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the warplanes bombed a naval base in Ras kuthaib area three times.

In the border province of Asir, the Saudi aggression warplanes conducted five strikes on Majazah area.



Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل جرائمه بحق الأطفال والنساء
[12/أبريل/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[11/أبريل/2018]
العثور على طفلة بين أنقاض منزل أسرتها بعد ثلاثة أيام على استهدافه بتعز
[11/أبريل/2018]
وقفة طلابية بمديرية الجبين في ريمة تندد باستمرار جرائم العدوان
[11/أبريل/2018]
قبائل الحيمة الداخلية تعلن النفير العام استجابة للنكف القبلي التهامي
[11/أبريل/2018]
