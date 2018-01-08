ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:11:59م
الدفاعات الجوية تعلن إصابة طائرة إف 15 تابعة للعدوان في أجواء صنعاء (مصحح)
أعلنت الدفاعات الجوية للجيش واللجان الشعبية فجر اليوم عن إصابة طائرة إف 15 تابعة للعدوان السعودي الأمريكي في أجواء العاصمة صنعاء.
وزارة الوحدة في كوريا الجنوبية : المحادثات رفيعة المستوى بين الكوريتين ستبدأ غداً
أعلنت وزارة الوحدة في كوريا الجنوبية اليوم الاثنين عن بدء المحادثات رفيعة المستوى بين الكوريتين بعقد جلسة عامة في الساعة العاشرة صباح غدٍ الثلاثاء.
الذهب ينزل مع صعود الدولار وسط توقعات برفع الفائدة الأمريكية
نزلت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين بعدما صعد الدولار بفضل توقعات بشأن مزيد من الزيادات في سعر الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mosque, house destroyed in 6 airstrikes on Nehm
[08/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Monday waged six on several areas of Nehm district, an official told Saba.

A mousque and house were destroyed in two airstrikes on Maswarah area.

Yemen condemns the continuing aggression on the Yemeni people and their homes, places of worship, markets and farms and infrastructure which flagrantly violated the international laws and in light of a shameful international silence.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
