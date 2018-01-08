Mosque, house destroyed in 6 airstrikes on Nehm [08/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Monday waged six on several areas of Nehm district, an official told Saba.



A mousque and house were destroyed in two airstrikes on Maswarah area.



Yemen condemns the continuing aggression on the Yemeni people and their homes, places of worship, markets and farms and infrastructure which flagrantly violated the international laws and in light of a shameful international silence.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba