Army strongly attacks military sites, gatherings of Saudi army, its mercenaries [08/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged strong offensives upon military sites and gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries over the last 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

In border province of Asir, the artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces hit Saudi military sites and gatherings in al-Shabakah and al-Qaidah hilltop, killing and injured dozens.



In Najran province, the army and popular forces attacks Saudi military sites, killing 11 Saudi soldiers and wounding others.



Also in Najran, al-buqa camp off al-Khadra crossing point was targeted by an artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces.



In northern province of Saada, the air defenses of the army and popular forces shot down Saudi aggression warplane, Britain-made Tornado, over the province.



In the capital, Sanaa, the air defenses of the army and popular forces fired a ground-to-air missile at a Saudi enemy warplane,F-15,over the capital.



Meanwhile, the missile units of the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, and Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries in Saudi military of al-Mazab camp, al-Mousam,al-Kirs and Mustahdath in border province of Jizan.



Separately, in Lahj province, the army in cooperation with popular forces retook control over strategic sites in al-Qabitah district.



Moreover, in the border desert of Medi, the rocket units of the army fired Katyusha missiles upon Saudi military gatherings and their mercenaries in the north of the desert.



In Taiz province, the army and popular forces carried out two military operations against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mouza district, killing, wounding dozens and destroying a military truck.



In Mokha district in Taiz province, the army and popular forces destroyed an Emirati armored vehicle in north of Yakhtel area in the district in Taiz province, killing all its crew.



Also, in Taiz city in same province, the army and popular forces hit groups of the mercenaries in al-Tashrifat, killing and injuring a number of them.



In northeast province of Marib, several mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular forces hit their groups in Serwah district.



Furthermore, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces hit their military vehicle in Nehm district of province of Marib.



In Bayda province, the army and popular forces killed three mercenaries and wounded five others in al-Quthanfa area.



As well, two mercenaries were killed in al-Baidha hilltop in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, the official said.

Saba