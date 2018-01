2 child injured in Saudi shelling in Saada [08/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 8 (Saba) – Two child were seriously injured in missile and artillery shelling by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition overnight which targeted Saada province, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling targeted Hofra market in Munabah border district.



Also, the missile and artillery shelling of Saudi aggression targeted several areas in Razeh district.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba