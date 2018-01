Saudi aggression airstrike hit Saada [08/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 8 (Saba) - The US-baked Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched a strike overnight on Saada province, an official told Saba on Monday.



The strike targeted a poultry farm belonging to Khalid Jaber in Damaj area of Safra district.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba