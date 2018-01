3 airstrikes hit Hodeidah [08/يناير/2018]



HODEIDAH, Jan 8 (Saba) - The US-baked Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched three strikes overnight on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba on Monday.



The strikes targeted Naval base in Ras Kuthaib of the Red sea.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba