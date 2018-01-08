Planning minister praises UN for approving 50 mln dollars to Yemen [08/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz Al-Kumaim on Sunday praised the United Nations for approving 50 million U.S. dollars to meet the humanitarian needs in Yemen, in a statement to Saba.



Al-Kumaim stressed on the importance of the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations in playing more active role to strengthen the humanitarian response in Yemen.



As Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock has announced the largest-ever allocation by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) – 50 million U.S. dollars – to rapidly bolster the response.





Sameera H.-Zak

saba