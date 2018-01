3 civilians injured in 4 airstrikes on Saada [08/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 8 (Saba) - Three citizens were seriously injured on Monday when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two strikes on Saada city of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



Two others airstrikes waged on Al- Amar area in Safra district, leaving damages in the main road.





Eman/Zak



