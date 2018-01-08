Army targets Saudi army gatherings, its mercenaries in Jizan [08/يناير/2018]

JIZAN, Jan 8 (Saba) - Atillery and missile force of the army and popular committees targeted gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries overnight in border province of Jizan, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The enemy was fired by Katyusha missiles in al-Mawsem gate.



Also, the artillery shelling targeted Saudi army gatherings of in al-Kars site and in Mostahdath al- Qarn, causing direct casualties.





