Army attacks Saudi camp in Najran [08/يناير/2018]



NAJRAN, Jan 8 (Saba) - The army and popular forces carried out an attack on a Saudi mercenaries' camp off al-Khadhra border crossing, inflicting heavy losses upon the enemies, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The attack targeted Boqa military camp.



Meanwhile, the artillery force targeted gatherings of Saudi army and their mercenaries in the hills of al- Shabaka and al-Qiada, also in Najran, killing and injuring dozens.



Eman/zak



Saba