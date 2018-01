Urgent: Yemen air defense fires missile at Saudi warplane over Sanaa [08/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 8 (Saba) – Yemen air defense on Monday morning fired a ground-to-air missile at a Saudi enemy warplane over the capital Sanaa, the army said in a statement received by Saba.



The targeted plane is F-15, read the statement without providing further details.



Monday missile attack came one day after the Yemeni army shot down a Saudi warplane over northern Saada province.





Sameera H.-zak



Saba