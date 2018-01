2 Saudi mercenaries shot dead in Jawf [08/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 8 (Saba) - Sniper unit of the army and popular forces shot dead tow Saudi-paid mercenaries overnight in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The mercenaries were killed in Tabah-Baidhaa of Maslub district, the official added.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba