Ballistic missile hits camp in Jizan [07/يناير/2018]

JIZAN, Jan 7 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces fired a Ballistic missile, Zilzal-2, on Meazab camp of Jizan border province, a military official told Saba.



The missiles hit the targets accurately, leaving heavy casualties.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba