ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:57:21م
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي نائب المبعوث الأممي والوفد المرافق له
استقبل رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم بصنعاء وفد الأمم المتحدة الذي يزور اليمن حاليا برئاسة نائب المبعوث الخاص للامين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن معين شريم.
فقدان 32 شخصاً جراء اصطدام ناقلة نفط وسفينة شحن في بحر الصين الجنوبي
فقد 32 شخصا في حادث اصطدام بين سفينة شحن صينية وناقلة نفط في بحر الصين الجنوبي.
ارتفاع احتياطي الصين إلى 3.14 تريليون دولار في ديسمبر المنصرم
أعلن البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم الأحد عن ارتفاع احتياطيات الصين من النقد الأجنبي إلى أعلى مستوى فيما يزيد على عام في ديسمبر المنصرم متجاوزة توقعات المحللين إذ حالت القواعد التنظيمية المشددة وقوة اليوان دون نزوح الأموال للخارج.
اختتام بطولة الكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس أمانة العاصمة
اختتمت اليوم بأمانة العاصمة منافسات البطولة الرابعة للكيك تاي بوكسينج لمدارس الأمانة، نظمها فرع الاتحاد العام للعبة بالتعاون مع مكتب التربية والتعليم بالأمانة وإشراف الاتحاد العام للكيك تاي بوكسينج.
آخر الأخبار:
عملية هجومية على معسكر قبالة منفذ الخضراء بنجران
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في جيزان وميدي
قنص أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان في مأرب والجوف
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Emirati armored vehicle destroyed, killing its crew in Taiz
[07/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan. 07 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed an Emirati armored vehicle north of Mocha district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The armored vehicle was targeted in north of Yakhtul area in Mocha, which led to its destruction and killing all its crew, the official said.

The Apache planes of the aggression are intensively flying in the scene of the operation, the official added.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف مزرعة بمديرية كحلان الشرف في حجة
[07/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة كسارة أحجار في باجل
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[06/يناير/2018]
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية سحار بصعدة استنكاراً لاستمرار العدوان والحصار
[06/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة والجوف ومأرب ونجران بـ 18 غارة
[06/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by