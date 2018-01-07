Emirati armored vehicle destroyed, killing its crew in Taiz [07/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan. 07 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed an Emirati armored vehicle north of Mocha district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The armored vehicle was targeted in north of Yakhtul area in Mocha, which led to its destruction and killing all its crew, the official said.



The Apache planes of the aggression are intensively flying in the scene of the operation, the official added.



BA



Saba