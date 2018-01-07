Press conference on aggression massacres held in Sana’a [07/يناير/2018]



SANA'A, Jan. 07 (Saba) - The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah and the joint meeting parties held on Sunday a joint press conference on the massacres of the aggression states in Yemen under the international silence.



The conference reviewed the crimes and violations committed by the aggression coalition and its terrible massacres during one thousand and 18 days of the aggression under a suspicious international disregard.



The press conference referred to what the Saudi-led aggression coalition has carried out since March 26, 2015 up to date, including the systematic attacks on Yemen through waging direct air strikes on civilians and deliberately destroying infrastructure and public and private property.



It pointed out that the aggression air bombing destroyed hospitals, health centers, schools, institutes, universities, warehouses, food trucks, farms, silos, livestock farms, fishing boats, stations and tankers of oil derivatives, road networks, bridges, dams, water wells and networks electricity and telecommunications.



The press conference also reviewed what has been destroyed by the aggression airstrikes in whole or partially from the humanitarian heritage, historical landmarks and cities, airports and civilian ports, wedding events halls and houses of citizens, in a violation of the international humanitarian law.



At the conference, a number of speeches indicated to the bloody criminal record of the aggression alliance and its horrific massacres, which fall within the framework of war crimes that are rare in the contemporary history and reflect the real face of the aggression on Yemen.



The speeches confirmed that the crimes committed by the aggression against the people of Yemen are genocide crimes that will not fall over time, noting that the international silence gave the aggression coalition a cover to repeat its crimes against civilians and the people's property and infrastructure.



They stated that the acts of aggression, massacres and siege aimed at starving the people of Yemen and subjugating it, emphasizing that one thousand and 18 days of the aggression reveal the horror of the shameful international silence and unmask the organizations and institutions that brag about civilians protection.



The speeches also affirmed that the aggression alliance has transformed Yemen to the largest humanitarian disaster in the world in all norms and covenants and international and humanitarian laws.



